The NYPD released surveillance video of a couple who lost an engagement ring down a grate in Times Square on Friday. (Published 28 minutes ago)

Blame those butterfingers on nerves.

A man who was proposing to his girlfriend in Times Square on Friday dropped the ring and it fell through a utility grate, landing about 8 feet below the sidewalk, the NYPD said.

Officers tried to retrieve the ring, police said, but they couldn't reach it and the couple eventually left.

But police DID find the ring on Saturday morning. Now they need to find the couple.

They said the mystery proposer was about 5 feet, 9 inches with short brown hair and a "manicured beard." The lady who is missing some bling is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall with blonde hair.

Anyone with information about the couple’s location or identity is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

