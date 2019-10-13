NYPD Cop Suspended, Charged for Sticking Gun in Server's Face While Off-Duty: Sources - NBC New York
NYPD Cop Suspended, Charged for Sticking Gun in Server's Face While Off-Duty: Sources

NYPD Officer Hyun Kim was suspended Saturday and charged with two counts of menacing, the department confirmed

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • An NYPD officer has been arrested for allegedly sticking his gun in a server's face while visiting a karaoke bar in Queens

    An NYPD officer has been arrested for allegedly sticking his gun in a server's face while off-duty at karaoke bar in Queens, law enforcement sources say. 

    NYPD Officer Hyun Kim and a sergeant were at the bar on Depot Road Tuesday night when a server noticed Kim's gun and asked if he was affiliated with a gang, sources say. 

    Kim told the server he was a police officer and allegedly pulled out the firearm and pointed it at her, according to the sources.

    The magazine and bullets then fell out and hit the ground, the sources say. 

    Kim was suspended Saturday and charged with two counts of menacing, according to the sources and the NYPD.

    The NYPD sergeant was also suspended following the incident, the same law enforcement sources said.

