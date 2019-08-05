What to Know Hudson River Park Trust unveiled preliminary concept to build park, complete with sandy beach, on Gansevoort Peninsula

The new park will be between Gansevoort Street and Little West 12th Street

However, Manhattanites will have to wait -- the Hudson River Park Trust expects construction to start in late 2020 and end mid-2022

Listen up, Manhattanites – in the future you won’t have to travel far to enjoy a day at the beach!

Last month, the Hudson River Park Trust unveiled a preliminary concept to build a park -- complete with a sandy beach -- on the Gansevoort Peninsula located in Hudson River Park between Gansevoort Street and Little West 12th Street.

According to the Hudson River Park Trust, not only will the peninsula have a sandy beach area with kayak access, the park will also include a lawn and seating area, a large sports field, a salt marsh with habitat enhancements, and an area with picnic tables and lounge chairs.

However, you will have to wait a bit to enjoy a summer day at this Manhattan beach.

Though the design is not yet finalized, the Hudson River Park Trust expects construction to start in late 2020 and last about a year and a half – with completion expected by mid-2022.

"The driving inspiration behind this concept is the idea of creating habitat that links back to the estuary and to connect people to the river and local wildlife. We look forward to finalizing the design, working with the community, and getting the project underway," Madelyn Wils, the president and CEO of the Hudson River Park Trust, said in a statement.