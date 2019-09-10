NY Man Who Said He Beat Cat to Death to Put it Out of its Misery Gets Jail Time - NBC New York
WATCH LIVE: 
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

NY Man Who Said He Beat Cat to Death to Put it Out of its Misery Gets Jail Time

The man claimed he was putting a neighbor's cat out of its misery after it was hit by a car

Published Sep 10, 2019 at 11:33 PM | Updated at 11:55 PM EDT on Sep 10, 2019

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NY Man Who Said He Beat Cat to Death to Put it Out of its Misery Gets Jail Time
    Pexels/CC

    What to Know

    • A man has been sentenced to jail for stomping on a cat and smashing it against a utility pole in front of its owner

    • The man claimed he was putting a neighbor's cat out of its misery after it was hit by a car

    • Prosecutors say a necropsy showed the cat's injuries from the car accident weren't bad enough to justify killing it immediately

    A 35-year-old man who claimed he was putting an injured cat out of its misery has been sentenced to jail for stomping on the animal and smashing it against a utility pole in front of its owner.

    The Schenectady County District Attorney's Office says Donald Birch Jr. was sentenced in county court on Tuesday to a year-and-a-half in jail. He was convicted of felony animal cruelty in June for killing his neighbor's cat after it was hit by a car.

    The jury rejected Birch's defense that he was simply putting the 7-pound gray tabby named Smokey out of its misery when he killed it in August 2018.

    Prosecutors say a necropsy at Cornell University showed the cat's injuries from the car accident weren't bad enough to justify killing it immediately.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us