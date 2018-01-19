FILE - In this July 12, 2008 file photo, a gavel rests on the table of a model court room at Mexico's National Institute of Penal Sciences in Mexico City. The model courtroom has been used by students to prepare for the new legal system that will replace its closed proceedings with public oral trials in which suspects are presumed innocent, legal authorities can be held more accountable and equal justice is promised to all. Yet the decision of three Chihuahua state judges, under the new open oral trial system, to absolve the main suspect in the 2008 murder of a 16-year-old girl has put the country's U.S.-backed judicial reform on trial. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)

An upstate New York man has pleaded guilty to strangling his 95-year-old grandmother in what his lawyer says was a "mercy killing."

The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports 50-year-old Kevin Gonyea entered his plea Friday in exchange for a minimum sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

Gonyea was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leona Twiss. Police say Gonyea and his 35-year-old wife, Melissa, reported finding Twiss dead in their Fort Ann home in July.

An autopsy determined Twiss was strangled with a towel.

Gonyea's lawyer says Twiss was killed because her dementia had worsened. He says other family members were either aware or involved in the woman's death.

Melissa Gonyea pleaded guilty to charges related to Twiss' death in December.

An investigation is ongoing.