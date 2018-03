An open portal bridge has suspended New Jersey Transit trains between New York Penn Station and Newark Penn. Lauren Scala reports. (Published 9 minutes ago)

New Jersey Transit train service is suspended in both directions between New York Penn Station and Newark Penn because the portal bridge is stuck in the open position.

Midtown Direct Trains are being diverted to Hoboken.

PATH is cross-honoring at Newark, Hoboken and 33rd Street.

Chopper 4 was over the scene and showed crews on the bridge working to fix the problem.

It's not clear when service would resume.