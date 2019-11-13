NJ Transit Suspends 2 Rail Lines After Person Fatally Struck By Train Near South Orange - NBC New York
NJ Transit Suspends 2 Rail Lines After Person Fatally Struck By Train Near South Orange

Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Two heavily-used NJ Transit rail lines are suspended in both direction after a person was fatally stuck by a train

    • NJT said that Morris & Essex and Gladstone lines were suspended in both directions after the fatality that took place near Mountain Station

    • Additional information was not immediately available

    Two heavily-used NJ Transit rail lines are suspended in both direction after a person was fatally stuck by a train near a station in South Orange Wednesday, the transportation agency announced shortly before 1 p.m.

    NJ Transit informed the public via Twitter that Morris & Essex and Gladstone lines were suspended in both directions after the fatality that took place near Mountain Station.

    It is currently unclear when the service will resume.

    Additional information was not immediately available.

    For the latest commuter information, see below: 

