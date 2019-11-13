What to Know Two heavily-used NJ Transit rail lines are suspended in both direction after a person was fatally stuck by a train

Two heavily-used NJ Transit rail lines are suspended in both direction after a person was fatally stuck by a train near a station in South Orange Wednesday, the transportation agency announced shortly before 1 p.m.

NJ Transit informed the public via Twitter that Morris & Essex and Gladstone lines were suspended in both directions after the fatality that took place near Mountain Station.

It is currently unclear when the service will resume.

Additional information was not immediately available.

For the latest commuter information, see below: