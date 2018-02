Mayor de Blasio outlined his progressive platform for New York City Tuesday night in the first State of the City address of his second term.

De Blasio announced a bevy of plans to make the New York the "fairest big city in America" as he wraps up his second and final term as mayor.

In the hourlong speech at the historic Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, de Blasio called for campaign finance reform, changes to the voter registration process and other reforms.