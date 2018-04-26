Need a getaway from all the hustle and bustle of New York City, but don’t want to travel far?

Well soon you won’t have to.

Margaritaville, created by musician Jimmy Buffett, is opening its very first northeast hotel and it’s right here in the Big Apple. A press release said the resort will bring an "authentic no worries vibe to the city that never sleeps."

The new 29-story building with 234 guest rooms will open in the heart of Times Square at 560 Seventh Ave. Once complete, the $300 million dollar project will include a Margaritaville restaurant, a rooftop LandShark Bar & Grill, 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar, retail space in the lobby, and a rooftop pool overlooking the city’s skyline.

“The Margaritaville Resort Hotel and the lifestyle experience it offers will be the perfect complement to the exciting, fast-paced energy of Times Square and we can’t wait to bring this destination to the travelers and residents of New York City,” John Cohlan, chief executive officer of Margaritaville, said in a press release.

The hotel is expected to open in 2020.