A man's body was found in a donation box in Queens and police are asking for help identifying him.

The body was discovered early Friday in a metal donation box at 62nd Street and Northern Boulevard in Woodside, the NYPD said. He had a belt around his neck.

The man is described as 5 foot, 7 inches tall, about 160 pounds and between 25 and 35 years old. He had a distinctive tattoo on his chest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.