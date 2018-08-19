Man Stabbed to Death in Front of Staten Island Supreme Court: Police

What to Know A man was stabbed to death in front of the Staten Island Supreme Court

Both the victim and the attacker were homeless and had no known connection to the courthouse, police say

A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder

A man in his 40s was stabbed to death in broad daylight in front of the Staten Island Supreme Court, police said.

Both the victim and the attacker were homeless, police said. They didn't appear to have any ties to the court.

Police discovered the victim, whose identity hasn't been released, bleeding from the arm and torso just before 1 p.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at Richmond University Medical Center.

Sean Owens, 40, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, robbery, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Owens had an attorney.



