Man Hops Locked Gate, Smashes Buddha Statue in Manhattan: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Hops Locked Gate, Smashes Buddha Statue in Manhattan: NYPD

The man smashed the statue at Sung Tak Buddhist Association before fleeing on foot, police said

Published 15 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Gang Member Allegedly Planned Hit With Smuggled Phone
    Handout

    What to Know

    • A man allegedly hopped a locked gate and smashed a statue of Buddha in lower Manhattan, the NYPD said

    • The man jumped over the gate at Sung Tak Buddhist Association and smashed the statue with an unknown object, police said

    • Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS

    A man allegedly hopped a locked gate and smashed a statue of Buddha in lower Manhattan, the NYPD said.

    The man, who appears to be in his 20s, jumped over the gate at Sung Tak Buddhist Association on Pike Street in Chinatown around 7:40 p.m. on May 18 and smashed the statue with an unknown object before fleeing on foot, police said.

    He was last seen wearing white pants and a black t-shirt, according to police.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us