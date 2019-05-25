What to Know A man allegedly hopped a locked gate and smashed a statue of Buddha in lower Manhattan, the NYPD said

A man allegedly hopped a locked gate and smashed a statue of Buddha in lower Manhattan, the NYPD said.

The man, who appears to be in his 20s, jumped over the gate at Sung Tak Buddhist Association on Pike Street in Chinatown around 7:40 p.m. on May 18 and smashed the statue with an unknown object before fleeing on foot, police said.

He was last seen wearing white pants and a black t-shirt, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.