Punch to the Head From NYC Co-Worker Turns Deadly: Police

The death of a 27-year-old man who fell and hit his head on the sidewalk after a punch to the face from a co-worker last month has been ruled a homicide, authorities said Monday.

Bryan Trinidad died two days after co-worker Luis Solano allegedly punched him after an argument got heated in front of the Brooklyn Army Terminal around 5 p.m. Sept. 24. It wasn't clear if that was where they both worked, but police said they did work together.

It also wasn't known what they had been fighting about. Trinidad was initially taken to the hospital in critical condition after being found unconscious on the pavement with head trauma. Cops say Solano allegedly continued to attack Trinidad as he lay helpless on the ground.

Solano ran off after the attack but was apprehended a few days later and charged with manslaughter and assault. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations against him.