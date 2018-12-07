What to Know A resident of a Fort Greene apartment building called 911 Friday to report a bad smell

Arriving officers found a man dead, face up with facial trauma, on the hallway floor of his first-floor apartment on Clinton Avenue

The man's identity has not been released; an autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death

A 911 call from a neighbor led to a grisly discovery in Fort Greene Friday.

The neighbor, who lives in an apartment building on Clinton Avenue near Myrtle, called 911 shortly before 10 a.m. to report a foul odor, police say.

First responders found a 49-year-old man dead, face up on his first-floor hallway floor, with trauma to his head and face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the death is considered suspicious, as the man had been beaten.

The man's identity has not been released. An autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death.