Jewelry Bought From Vending Machine With Stolen Credit Card

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    A man used a fraudulent credit card to buy $13,000 of jewelry from a vending machine in Brooklyn, police said. 

    That's right, a luxury jewelry vending machine. 

    The machine is outside the William Vale Hotel in Williamsburg. It sells jewelry designed by Marla Aaron, who also has a jewelry vending machine outside the Brooklyn Museum. 

    Police say a man used a fraudulent credit card to buy jewelry from the machine on the afternoon of Sept. 20. It's not clear how he got the credit card. 

    Alexandra Lo Re

    Police are looking for a man in his 20s or 30s who is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 220 pounds. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

