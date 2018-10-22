Jewelry Bought From Vending Machine With Stolen Credit Card

A man used a fraudulent credit card to buy $13,000 of jewelry from a vending machine in Brooklyn, police said.
That's right, a luxury jewelry vending machine.
The machine is outside the William Vale Hotel in Williamsburg. It sells jewelry designed by Marla Aaron, who also has a jewelry vending machine outside the Brooklyn Museum.
Police say a man used a fraudulent credit card to buy jewelry from the machine on the afternoon of Sept. 20. It's not clear how he got the credit card.
Police are looking for a man in his 20s or 30s who is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 220 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).