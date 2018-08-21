What to Know Three Long Island police officers were taken to a hospital for treatment after they were attacked by a dumbbell-wielding man in his bedroom

Three Long Island police officers were taken to a hospital for treatment after they were attacked by a dumbbell-wielding man in his bedroom Monday, cops say.

Nassau County police were called to a group home on West John Street in Hicksville just before 5 p.m. to investigate a report from another resident that he had been attacked by Anthony Robinson.

Officers encountered Robinson in his bedroom, and when they confronted him, cops say Robinson raised the metal dumbbell above his head as if to threaten him. The cops tried to grab the dumbbell and Robinson allegedly beat one of them several times in the head with it. After a struggle, he was taken into custody.

The officers were treated for varying head, back hand and knee injuries; they're expected to be OK. The resident Robinson allegedly attacked was taken to a hospital with a facial injury.

Robinson faces charges of assault, resisting arrest, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.