What to Know A 17-year-old girl faces charges after an attack on Macy's employees; cops are still looking for another female suspect

Police say the pair walked into the department store at Green Acres in Valley Stream and tried to leave with items they hadn't paid for

Two Macy's employees stopped them and were taking them to the loss prevention office when things got out of control

A 17-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with a vicious attack on two Macy's employees who tried to stop her and another female from allegedly stealing items from a store on Long Island.

Police say the girl and that unidentified female walked into the department store at Green Acres Wednesday, grabbed merchandise and tried to leave. Two employees stopped them and were taking them to the loss prevention office when it escalated.

According to police, the two suspects started kicking and shoving the Macy's workers. The 17-year-old allegedly took a cellphone from one employee and punched the side of her face, as the other suspect pushed that same employee to the ground and started kicking and punching her over and over again.

The employee, a 37-year-old woman, dropped her security radio during the struggle. Police say one of the suspects picked it up and ran off with it, along with the stolen merchandise. The 17-year-old suspect stayed at the scene and was arrested; police are still looking for the other person but have yet to identify her.

The victim suffered pain to her face, ringing in her left ear and dizziness. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call authorities.