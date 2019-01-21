What to Know The upper lanes of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge were temporarily closed Monday evening after a tractor-trailer overturned

The upper lanes of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge were temporarily closed Monday evening after a tractor-trailer overturned, officials said.

The tractor-trailer overturned around 7 p.m., MTA Bridges and Tunnels said.

One motorist suffered a non-life threatening injury and was being treated by EMS, according to the agency.

Both Staten Island and Brooklyn-bound lanes on the bridge’s upper level were closed “due to high winds until further notice” after the incident, the NYPD’s 68th Precinct said on Twitter.

Police didn’t immediately provide additional details about the incident.