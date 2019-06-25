What to Know Police in New Jersey are looking for a suspect who was seen tossing two kittens from a moving vehicle on Saturday

Cops were called around 8 p.m. after witnesses reported seeing a passenger in an SUV throw two young felines into the road at the intersection of Route 70 and Massachusetts Avenue in Toms River.

The first kitten was immediately run over and killed by another vehicle, witnesses said. The second feline, pictured above, was briefly rescued by someone who witnessed the despicable act, but it soon got away and escaped into the woods.

The car the kittens were tossed from is described by witnesses as an older model, faded red Nissan Pathfinder with black roof racks.

Anyone who may recognize the vehicle, witnessed the incident or has any information regarding what happened is asked to call Toms River Detective Grosse at 732-349-0150 x1263.