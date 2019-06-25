Kittens Thrown From Car in New Jersey, Police Hunt for Suspect - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Kittens Thrown From Car in New Jersey, Police Hunt for Suspect

The first kitten was sadly hit immediately by another vehicle, while the other was briefly rescued by a witness before escaping off into the woods

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Kittens Thrown From Car in New Jersey, Police Hunt for Suspect
    Toms River Police Department

    What to Know

    • Police in New Jersey are looking for a suspect who was seen tossing two kittens from a moving vehicle on Saturday

    • The first kitten was sadly hit right away by another vehicle, while the other was briefly rescued by a witness before running into the woods

    • The car the kittens were tossed from is described by witnesses as an older model, faded red Nissan Pathfinder with black roof racks

    Police in New Jersey are looking for a suspect who was seen tossing two kittens from a moving vehicle on Saturday.

    Cops were called around 8 p.m. after witnesses reported seeing a passenger in an SUV throw two young felines into the road at the intersection of Route 70 and Massachusetts Avenue in Toms River.

    The first kitten was immediately run over and killed by another vehicle, witnesses said. The second feline, pictured above, was briefly rescued by someone who witnessed the despicable act, but it soon got away and escaped into the woods.

    The car the kittens were tossed from is described by witnesses as an older model, faded red Nissan Pathfinder with black roof racks.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Yesenia D'Alessandro via AP

    Anyone who may recognize the vehicle, witnessed the incident or has any information regarding what happened is asked to call Toms River Detective Grosse at 732-349-0150 x1263.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us