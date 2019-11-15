Married Long Island Father of 2 Accused of Trying to Kidnap Women; Rope and Zip-Ties Found at His Home, Feds Say - NBC New York
Married Long Island Father of 2 Accused of Trying to Kidnap Women; Rope and Zip-Ties Found at His Home, Feds Say

He allegedly tried to kidnap at least two women who escaped by jumping out of his moving vehicle; zip-ties and ropes were found at his home

Published 19 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A married father of two from Long Island has been arrested on federal attempted trafficking by force and attempted kidnapping charges

    • 54-year-old Andrew Frey was taken into custody by the FBI and Suffolk County police Friday morning and is expected to be arraigned later

    • He allegedly tried to kidnap at least two women who escaped by jumping out of his moving vehicle; zip-ties and ropes were found at his home

    A 54-year-old Long Island man has been arrested by the FBI and Suffolk County police on charges of attempted trafficking by force and attempted kidnapping, authorities said Friday. 

    Andrew Frey, a married father of two from Coram, has a history of violence against sex workers and had arranged separate meetings with two women, then tried to take them to a secluded location by force, authorities allege. In both cases, the women escaped by jumping out of his moving vehicle. 

    Rope, zip-ties and manuals on knot-tying were recovered in an evidence search of his home Friday, authorities said.

    Frey, a manager at an aircraft components factory, is expected to be arraigned in federal court later Friday. Information on a possible attorney for him wasn't immediately available. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Prosecutors say there may be other victims. Anyone with information about Frey is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI. 

