What to Know A married father of two from Long Island has been arrested on federal attempted trafficking by force and attempted kidnapping charges

54-year-old Andrew Frey was taken into custody by the FBI and Suffolk County police Friday morning and is expected to be arraigned later

He allegedly tried to kidnap at least two women who escaped by jumping out of his moving vehicle; zip-ties and ropes were found at his home

A 54-year-old Long Island man has been arrested by the FBI and Suffolk County police on charges of attempted trafficking by force and attempted kidnapping, authorities said Friday.

Andrew Frey, a married father of two from Coram, has a history of violence against sex workers and had arranged separate meetings with two women, then tried to take them to a secluded location by force, authorities allege. In both cases, the women escaped by jumping out of his moving vehicle.

Rope, zip-ties and manuals on knot-tying were recovered in an evidence search of his home Friday, authorities said.

Frey, a manager at an aircraft components factory, is expected to be arraigned in federal court later Friday. Information on a possible attorney for him wasn't immediately available.

Prosecutors say there may be other victims. Anyone with information about Frey is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.