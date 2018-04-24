A forklift punctured a drum containing a 5 percent solution of dimethyl sulfide in a New Jersey warehouse near the Passaic River Tuesday morning, but authorities do not believe there were any significant impacts to the waterway, officials said.

Dimethyl sulfide is a flammable liquid with a notoriously bad odor, which explained some of the emergency calls that came in regarding the possible hazmat situation on Logistics Drive in Kearny around 8:30 a.m.

About 50 workers had to leave the premises as crews worked to ensure their safety.

The Hudson County Regional Health Commission responded and told the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection that the sprinklers went on, and water from the sprinklers went into a storm drain and into the Passaic River.

Authorities had spent the morning trying to assess the impact, but by early afternoon, environmental officials declared the incident "terminated."