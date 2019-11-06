After three years heading the NYPD, Commissioner James O'Neill said he will be stepping down and taking a job in the private sector. Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea will take over on December 1. NBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.

What to Know Former NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill will be joining Visa as the company's Head of Global Security

O'Neill will be responsible for the day-to-day safety of Visa employees and assets and he will start on Dec. 2

Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea is expected to replace O'Neill as commissioner

Former NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill will be joining Visa as the company's Head of Global Security after retiring from the police force earlier this week, the financial services corporation announced Tuesday.

Visa says O'Neill will be responsible for the day-to-day safety of employees and assets in over 200 countries where the company operates.

"His decades-long expertise in law enforcement, investigations and operations makes him an outstanding choice for this critical area for Visa," the company's Global Corporate Services Senior Vice President said in a statement.

The 61-year-old will join Visa on Dec. 2 and NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea will be replacing as the police chief.

O'Neill became commissioner of the NYPD in September 2016, succeeding Bill Bratton. He leaves the NYPD with major crime reaching a record low for the first half of 2019.

In a City Hall news conference, De Blasio spoke warmly of O'Neill and said he would miss the commissioner personally. "I'm not hugging you," O'Neill responded to laughs. (De Blasio nonetheless leaned over and put an embrace around his shoulders.)

"He knows this department inside and out," de Blasio said. "He knows this city inside and out."

