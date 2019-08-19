Husband Fatally Stabbed Wife Before Jumping From 6th Floor Inwood Apartment: Police - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Storms Threaten for Days; Latest Details
logo_nyc_2x

Husband Fatally Stabbed Wife Before Jumping From 6th Floor Inwood Apartment: Police

Published 19 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Husband Fatally Stabbed Wife Before Jumping From 6th Floor Inwood Apartment: Police

    The death of a New York City couple shocked neighbors as police say a husband stabbed his wife before jumping to his death Sunday night.

    Officers responded to a call about a man who jumped from apartment on Sherman Avenue in Inwood, according to NYPD. When they arrived, police found a 72-year-old man lying unresponsive on the pavement and a 78-year-old woman with stab wounds inside the 6th floor apartment from where the man jumped.

    Police say the two are husband and wife but their identities have not been released.

    The man slit his own wrists before jumping from the apartment, according to police. No note was left behind but investigators found a knife in the living room near the woman's body.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Brooklyn Grange

    The couple have adult children but no one else was in the apartment when the incident occurred, according to police.

    Neighbors say they saw the man a couple of days before and there were no signs that anything was wrong.

    Police say the investigation is on going.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us