The death of a New York City couple shocked neighbors as police say a husband stabbed his wife before jumping to his death Sunday night.

Officers responded to a call about a man who jumped from apartment on Sherman Avenue in Inwood, according to NYPD. When they arrived, police found a 72-year-old man lying unresponsive on the pavement and a 78-year-old woman with stab wounds inside the 6th floor apartment from where the man jumped.

Police say the two are husband and wife but their identities have not been released.

The man slit his own wrists before jumping from the apartment, according to police. No note was left behind but investigators found a knife in the living room near the woman's body.

The couple have adult children but no one else was in the apartment when the incident occurred, according to police.

Neighbors say they saw the man a couple of days before and there were no signs that anything was wrong.

Police say the investigation is on going.