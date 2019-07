A house built on pilings is sinking into the water of the East River.

Emergency crews were responding Sunday afternoon to a house that is sinking into the East River, officials said.

The house in Throgs Neck in the Bronx was reported sinking at about 2:30 p.m., the FDNY said.

No injuries were reported. Several pets were being rescued from the house on Schurz Avenue.

Inspectors from the Department of Buildings were heading to the scene.