Hit-and-Run Driver Critically Injures Man in Brooklyn: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Hit-and-Run Driver Critically Injures Man in Brooklyn: NYPD

Police are now searching for the driver of a black Nissan Murano

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Brooklyn Hit-And-Run Leaves Man Critical: NYPD

    Police are looking for a black Nissan Murano that witnesses say struck a 47-year-old and left him in the street Sunday morning. Pei-Sze Cheng reports.

    (Published 21 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • A hit-and-run driver struck a man in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, leaving him in critical condition, police said

    • The collision happened near Conduit Boulevard and Crescent Street in the Cypress Hills neighborhood

    • Paramedics rushed the man to Brookdale Hospital, where he was being treated for life-threatening injuries, police said

    A hit-and-run driver struck a man in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, police said.

    The driver, who was in a black Nissan Murano, struck the 47-year-old man and left him in the street just before 4 a.m. Sunday, police and witnesses said. 

    The man was crossing Crescent Street, near Conduit Boulevard, in Cypress Hills when the driver hit him, the NYPD said. 

    The SUV sustained front-end damage, according to police.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    LightRocket via Getty Images

    Paramedics rushed the man to Brookdale Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

    The driver hadn't been arrested as of late Sunday morning. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us