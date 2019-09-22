Hit-and-Run Driver Critically Injures Man in Brooklyn: NYPD

Police are looking for a black Nissan Murano that witnesses say struck a 47-year-old and left him in the street Sunday morning. Pei-Sze Cheng reports.

What to Know A hit-and-run driver struck a man in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, leaving him in critical condition, police said

The collision happened near Conduit Boulevard and Crescent Street in the Cypress Hills neighborhood

Paramedics rushed the man to Brookdale Hospital, where he was being treated for life-threatening injuries, police said

A hit-and-run driver struck a man in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver, who was in a black Nissan Murano, struck the 47-year-old man and left him in the street just before 4 a.m. Sunday, police and witnesses said.

The man was crossing Crescent Street, near Conduit Boulevard, in Cypress Hills when the driver hit him, the NYPD said.

The SUV sustained front-end damage, according to police.

Paramedics rushed the man to Brookdale Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The driver hadn't been arrested as of late Sunday morning.