AOC and Sanders Announce Legislation for 'Green New Deal' Housing

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders are expected announce the introduction of a legislation that would transform public housing as part of the Green New Deal. Sanders has previous talked about making it possible for low-income people to install solar panels up on their roofs and transforming the country's energy system.

Walmart Reopens El Paso Store After Deadly Shooting

Walmart has quietly hired off-duty officers at its stores in El Paso, Texas, where a gunman police say targeted Mexicans opened fire in a store in August and killed 22 people. Walmart plans Thursday to reopen the store where the attack happened and amid ongoing lawsuits over safety. Walmart didn’t have a guard in the store the day of the mass shooting. The reopening will happen unceremoniously, Walmart spokeswoman Delia Garcia said, and will follow a brief meeting with employees. She declined comment on security measures.

Chicago Teachers to Vote on Deal That Ended 11-Day Strike

Chicago teachers are voting on the tentative contract deal that suspended an 11-day strike. More than half of the Chicago Teachers Union’s elected delegates backed the agreement on Oct. 30, suspending the strike and letting classes resume. But the union’s 25,000 members still must vote to accept the deal and officially end the walkout. Voting begins Thursday and may continue into Friday.