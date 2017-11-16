A Guinness World Record-breaking serving of green bean casserole was served at Macy's Herald Square Thursday, tipping the scales at 637 pounds a week ahead of Thanksgiving.

The popular Turkey Day side dish was cooked up by Green Giant and Stella 34 Trattoria using 780 cans of green beans, 53 cans of mushroom soup, 32 quarts of milk and 65 pounds of fried onions. It took more than six hours just to open all the cans.

After it officially broke the record, it was donated to Citymeals on Wheels to help feed nearly 2,000 elderly people in New York City who can't leave their homes because of health reasons.