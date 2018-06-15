Gisele Bundchen is apologizing to her fans following an interview with Vogue that was published this week.

The 37-year-old supermodel saw backlash for her comments in the fashion magazine's July issue about models who use social media platforms such as Instagram to promote themselves.

During the interview, Bundchen said she wasn't an avid social media user, adding it was her sister who created her Instagram account.

"It's not my generation -- I have to be honest about that. I'm older, wiser. If I had to promote myself in the way girls modeling now have to do, forget it. I wouldn't do it," she told Vogue's Rob Haskell.

The interview, which was published Thursday morning, resulted in an apology posted on Twitter hours later, saying her words were "misunderstood."

"My intention was simply to express that I come form an older generation and am not technologically savvy. I admire the younger generation and their skill to manage all the added demand of social media. I certainly never feel that I am wiser than anyone, and I believe that we are all learning."

Bundchen also spoke about her environmental activism, how Tom Brady proposed, her modeling career and life in Boston in the interview.