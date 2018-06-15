Girls, 10 and 12, Take Family Car on Joyride, Flip it: NYPD - NBC New York
Girls, 10 and 12, Take Family Car on Joyride, Flip it: NYPD

Nobody was injured, police say, and nothing besides the car was damaged

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    Two young New York City girls took their family car out for a joyride Thursday, before they suddenly flipped the vehicle on its side.

    The girls, ages 10 and 12, are related and took the car without permission around 2 p.m., police said.

    As the girls were riding, they somehow flipped it at the intersection Lincoln Street and Manor Road on Staten Island. Nobody was injured, police say, and nothing besides the car was damaged.

    Video shared on  the social media app Citizen shows the car, an Acura, on its side as crews work to get it off the road.

    Police said they made no arrests and issued a summons.

