Four Guests Shot During Backyard Party on Long Island, Police Say - NBC New York
Four Guests Shot During Backyard Party on Long Island, Police Say

The guests were at a party in the backyard of an apartment building when they were hit by bullets fired from another yard, police said

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    Four people were injured after they were shot during a party in a Long Island backyard, police said.

    The guests were at a party in the backyard of an apartment building on Dorlon Street in Hempstead around 11:14 p.m. on Saturday when they were hit by bullets fired from a yard on Burnett Street, according to police.

    The bullets passed through a fence that divided the two yards before hitting the four guests, police said.

    A 38-year-old man and a 43-year-old man were taken to Nassau University Medical Center for treatment, and a 41-year-old woman and a 42-year-old woman were taken to Winthrop Hospital for treatment, according to police.

    Police didn’t immediately say how badly the guests were injured.

    Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

