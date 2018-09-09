Fire in Rockaways Injures 7: FDNY

A fire at a seven-story apartment building in the Rockaways.

A fire on the top floor of an apartment building has hurt four people in Queens, firefighters said.

The fire broke out on the top of a seven-story building on Beach Street in the Rockaways, the FDNY said.

Four civilians and three firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Video from the scene showed thick smoke billowing from the top of the building and several firetrucks with their ladders extended to fight the blaze.

Several windows were broken and the bricks around them were blackened.

Residents won't be allowed back in their apartments tonight, the FDNY said.