Fire Breaks Out at Serbian Mission in NYC: FDNY

Firefighters battle a blaze at the Serbian Mission on the Upper East Side.

A fire broke out Sunday evening on the third floor of the Serbian Mission on the Upper East Side, firefighters said.

Three civilians and one firefighter suffered minor injuries in the blaze at 67th Street and Fifth Avenue, the FDNY said.

The fire was reported at 8:40 p.m. and it was under control about an hour later, firefighters said. More than 100 firefighters battled the two-alarm blaze.

The landmarked building was completed in 1905 and was known as the R. Livingston Beekman House before it became the Permanent Mission of Yugoslavia.