A raging house fire on Long Island killed a person, officials say.

Eleven different fire departments rushed to a Farmingville house on Elder Avenue after the blaze ripped the home at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, according to officials.

It’s not clear whether any other injuries were reported in the fire, but dramatic video from the scene shows at least one firefighter being helped away from the burning house.

It’s not yet clear what may have sparked the blaze.