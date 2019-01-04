Falcon Stuck on Balcony Rescued by NYPD Officers

What to Know A falcon was stuck on a balcony in Midtown this afternoon.

The falcon flew in after it spotted a pigeon in a bird bath.

Officers were able to rescue the falcon but the pigeon did not survive.

A falcon was rescued by NYPD officers after it got stuck on a balcony in Midtown.

The falcon spotted a pigeon in a bird bath at a West 58th Street apartment balcony Friday afternoon and swooped in for dinner, according to a witness. It happened around the same time noise occurred from a construction site nearby, possibly frightening the falcon.

The falcon would have ended up stuck in the balcony enclosure, as seen in the photo sent by Michael Dwyer.

Photo credit: Michael Dwyer

Officers rescued the falcon but the pigeon did not survive.

According to NYPD, the falcon is now free from distress and has been sent on its way.