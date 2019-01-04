Falcon Stuck on Balcony Rescued by NYPD Officers - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Falcon Stuck on Balcony Rescued by NYPD Officers

The falcon flew in for dinner and is now free

By Aria Collins

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Falcon Stuck on Balcony Rescued by NYPD Officers
    Michael Dwyer

    What to Know

    • A falcon was stuck on a balcony in Midtown this afternoon.

    • The falcon flew in after it spotted a pigeon in a bird bath.

    • Officers were able to rescue the falcon but the pigeon did not survive.

    A falcon was rescued by NYPD officers after it got stuck on a balcony in Midtown.

    The falcon spotted a pigeon in a bird bath at a West 58th Street apartment balcony Friday afternoon and swooped in for dinner, according to a witness. It happened around the same time noise occurred from a construction site nearby, possibly frightening the falcon.

    The falcon would have ended up stuck in the balcony enclosure, as seen in the photo sent by Michael Dwyer.

    Photo credit: Michael Dwyer

    Officers rescued the falcon but the pigeon did not survive.

    According to NYPD, the falcon is now free from distress and has been sent on its way.

    Photo credit: Michael Dwyer

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us