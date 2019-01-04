Falcon Stuck on Balcony Rescued by NYPD Officers

What to Know
The falcon spotted a pigeon in a bird bath at a West 58th Street apartment balcony Friday afternoon and swooped in for dinner, according to a witness. It happened around the same time noise occurred from a construction site nearby, possibly frightening the falcon.
The falcon would have ended up stuck in the balcony enclosure, as seen in the photo sent by Michael Dwyer.
According to NYPD, the falcon is now free from distress and has been sent on its way.