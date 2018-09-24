What to Know Three suspects walked up to a young man on a subway in midtown and asked him to buy drugs from them, police say

The man refused, and the suspects kept talking to him -- then police say two of them followed the victim off the train at 36th Street

They forced him into an alley, then flashed a knife and said they were undercover cops before stealing more than $1,200, police say

A trio of men in their 20s allegedly tried to sell another man drugs on a subway in midtown earlier this month, then followed him off the train and forced him into an alley, where they said they were undercover cops and stole cash, police say.

The 22-year-old victim had been on a southbound D train near Columbus Circle around 1:30 p.m. Sept. 10 when the three suspects walked up and asked the victim to buy drugs from them. The victim said no and one of the suspects reached into his bag and tried to steal money, police say.

The victim resisted and the suspects kept talking to him. They all got off the train at 36th Street; two of the suspects followed the victim and forced him into the alley a block away, then identified themselves as undercover cops, police say.

One of the suspects showed a knife while the other punched the victim and stole more than $1,200 from his bag. Then the suspects ran off. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Cops released surveillance images of the suspects walking down a street (above). Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call authorities.