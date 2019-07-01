Six people were hurt, one of them seriously, in an acid spill at a 21-story building on the Upper East Side Monday, fire officials said. (Published 14 minutes ago)

Six people were hurt, one of them seriously, in an acid spill at a 21-story building on the Upper East Side Monday, fire officials said.

The FDNY says it received a call regarding the spill of muriatic acid -- also known as hydrochloric acid -- at the Yorkshire Towers on East 86th Street around 9:30 a.m.

Hazmat teams responded, and ground footage showed a significant FDNY presence at the scene. The acid was somehow connected to a pool at the building, but it wasn't clear if the spill was in the water or the surrounding area or else.

Of the half-dozen total hurt, four were firefighters, officials said. The seriously injured civilian was the only patient taken to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.