6 Hurt, 1 Seriously, in Acid Spill at 21-Story Building on the Upper East Side, Officials Say - NBC New York
6 Hurt, 1 Seriously, in Acid Spill at 21-Story Building on the Upper East Side, Officials Say

One person was transported to a hospital in serious condition, fire officials say

Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    Raw Footage Shows Major FDNY Response to Manhattan Acid Spill

    Six people were hurt, one of them seriously, in an acid spill at a 21-story building on the Upper East Side Monday, fire officials said.

    What to Know

    • Hazmat team responded to the scene of an acid spill in Manhattan Monday morning that left one person in serious condition, FDNY says

    • The FDNY says it received a call regarding the spill at East 86th Street around 9:30 a.m.

    • One person was transported to a hospital in serious condition, fire officials say; five other people, including four firefighters, were hurt

    Six people were hurt, one of them seriously, in an acid spill at a 21-story building on the Upper East Side Monday, fire officials said.

    The FDNY says it received a call regarding the spill of muriatic acid -- also known as hydrochloric acid -- at the Yorkshire Towers on East 86th Street around 9:30 a.m.

    Hazmat teams responded, and ground footage showed a significant FDNY presence at the scene. The acid was somehow connected to a pool at the building, but it wasn't clear if the spill was in the water or the surrounding area or else.

    Of the half-dozen total hurt, four were firefighters, officials said. The seriously injured civilian was the only patient taken to a hospital.

    The investigation is ongoing. 

