Equipment Malfunction Leaves Thousands in New Jersey Without Power: PSE&G - NBC New York
Equipment Malfunction Leaves Thousands in New Jersey Without Power: PSE&G

As of around 8 a.m., power had been restored to around 12,000 customers, according to PSE&G

Published 3 hours ago

    What to Know

    • An equipment malfunction left nearly 14,000 customers without power in New Jersey early Saturday morning

    • The malfunction at an East Orange substation knocked out power shortly before 6 a.m., a PSE&G spokeswoman said

    • Power had been restored to approximately 12,000 customers as of around 8 a.m., and only around 1,600 were still waiting on restoration

    An equipment malfunction left nearly 14,000 customers without power in New Jersey early Saturday morning, gas and electric utility PSE&G said.

    The malfunction at an East Orange substation knocked out power shortly before 6 a.m., a PSE&G spokeswoman told News 4 New York.

    More than 7,400 customers lost power in Newark, more than 3,400 lost power in East Orange, and more than 1,200 lost power in Irvington, according to PSE&G.

    As of around 8 a.m., power had been restored to approximately 12,000 customers, and only around 1,600 were still waiting for power to be restored, the company said.

    Those remaining 1,600 customers were expected to have their power back around 9 a.m., the company noted.

