Police say these are the suspects in the robbery of an elderly woman on the Upper East Side.

Police are looking for two women in their 20s -- one with flaming-red hair -- who were captured on surveillance video running down a street, laughing, after allegedly robbing an elderly woman waiting for a taxi on the Upper East Side, police say.

The 77-year-old victim was waiting on the corner of First Avenue and East 77th Street when the two suspects grabbed her pocketbook and ran off at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

The purse contained a cellphone, credit cards and $465. The victim wasn't hurt, according to police.

One of the suspects, who had her dark hair in a ponytail, was wearing black fingerless gloves, ripped jeans and a black peacoat; the other had her red hair in a bun and was wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and a maroon jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.



