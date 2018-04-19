2 Accused of Robbing Elderly Woman on NYC Street Seen Laughing as They Run Away: NYPD - NBC New York
2 Accused of Robbing Elderly Woman on NYC Street Seen Laughing as They Run Away: NYPD

Published 33 minutes ago

    Police say these are the suspects in the robbery of an elderly woman on the Upper East Side. 

    Police are looking for two women in their 20s -- one with flaming-red hair -- who were captured on surveillance video running down a street, laughing, after allegedly robbing an elderly woman waiting for a taxi on the Upper East Side, police say. 

    The 77-year-old victim was waiting on the corner of First Avenue and East 77th Street when the two suspects grabbed her pocketbook and ran off at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said. 

    The purse contained a cellphone, credit cards and $465. The victim wasn't hurt, according to police. 

    One of the suspects, who had her dark hair in a ponytail, was wearing black fingerless gloves, ripped jeans and a black peacoat; the other had her red hair in a bun and was wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and a maroon jacket. 

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.


