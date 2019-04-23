A man in an Easter Bunny costume was captured on video hopping into a fight between and man and woman and throwing punches of his own before police intervened. Video Courtesy: Lindsey Edwards / @mr_mosthated21

What to Know The man in a bunny suit who hopped to the defense of a woman outside a Florida bar Sunday night has been identified as Antoine McDonald

Antoine McDonald, who told multiple media outlets after the bunny brawl went viral that he was not a violent person, has a criminal past

Among other charges, he's wanted out of New Jersey in connection with a September 2018 vehicle burglary and has multiple other arrests

The Easter Bunny who hopped to the defense of a woman during a caught-on-camera brawl outside a Florida bar over the weekend is a 20-year-old man with a violent past who has an outstanding warrant out of New Jersey, officials say.

Footage of Antoine McDonald as a costumed vigilante jumping in to help a woman outside Orlando's Underground Public House Sunday night went viral when it was posted to Instagram. He is seen pummeling the man with his paws before an Orlando cop on patrol intervenes and breaks up the fight.

It was not clear why the man and woman were fighting, but in the video someone is heard saying “he spit on me." No one was arrested in the case. The bar's night manager told NBC police shook the bunny's hand and let him go.

If only they had known who he was.

Pregnant Mom in Court Over 2-Year-Old’s Potty Accident

Georgia mother fights a citation issued after her toddler urinated in gas station parking lot. WAGT's Meredith Anderson reports. (Published Monday, April 22, 2019)

McDonald was most recently arrested in Pasco County, Florida, in January for alleged identity theft when officials say he tried to rent a Uhaul using a fake ID. He was a person of interest in a carjacking and two armed robberies in the Sunshine State, and has a "non-extraditable failure to appear warrant out of New Jersey," a spokesperson for the Pasco County Sheriff's office said.

Officials didn't immediately provide details on the New Jersey case, but the Tampa Bay Times reports he was wanted in a September 2018 vehicle burglary in South Brunswick. He had been charged in the case and a warrant was issued for his arrest, but authorities believed he fled the state, possibly to Florida under a fake name. Earlier that year, he was arrested for allegedly harassing a man on social media and spitting at a 7-Eleven employee in South Brunswick as well.

McDonald also had been arrested with two others in two armed robberies within 12 hours in Delaware in 2017, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

His whereabouts weren't immediately clear as of late Tuesday morning. After the bunny brawl video surfaced on social media, he told several media outlets he was not a violent person.