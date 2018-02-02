What to Know A group of bald eagles have taken their 18th annual flight to Salem, New Jersey, where they are nesting on a PSE&G transmission tower

The Philadelphia Eagles have been reborn this season, earning their first Super Bowl berth in more than a decades, but they're not the only birds to break out of their shells.

A group of bald eagles have taken their 18th annual flight to Salem, New Jersey, where they are nesting on a PSE&G transmission tower. For the first time in this spot, you can watch live as the eaglets hatch, according to a joint statement from New Jersey Audubon and PSE&G.

"Cheer on each play, from the birds laying eggs to the eaglets hatching and taking their first flight," the statement quipped.

According to PSE&G and the environmental nonprofit, eagles have nested or are currently nesting at nine PSE&G transmission towers in the Garden State. The utility company says it takes steps to protect both the birds and their electrical equipment, and modifies work schedules whenever possible to avoid towers where active nests are present.

Today, there are more than 150 nesting pairs of bald eagles statewide. Back in 1973, when the Endangered and Nongame Species Conservation Act was passed, there was only one nesting pair -- in a remote forest in Cumberland County. Bald eagles are still on the endangered list, but preservation efforts are certainly fueling a New Jersey comeback.

You can watch the livestream in the player above or visit http://www.njaudubon.org/Home/eaglecam.aspx to learn more.