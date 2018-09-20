A dump truck making a right turn at a Brooklyn intersection struck hit two women crossing the street, seriously injuring them, police say.

Surveillance video recorded the impact as the truck hit the pedestrians at 43rd Street and Third Avenue in Sunset Park just before noon Thursday.

Both women were taken to Lutheran Hospital; the 65-year-old has broken femurs but is expected to recover, police said. The 57-year-old pedestrian has minor injuries.

The 24-year-old truck driver stayed on the scene. He's not expected to be charged.