A driver hit two teens in a crosswalk in Queens on Thursday, one of whom was left in critical condition, the NYPD said.

The 20-year-old woman was driving south on Homelawn Street in Jamaica Hills around 12:30 p.m. when she tried to make a left turn onto Grand Central Parkway, police said.

The woman’s vehicle hit two 15-year-old boys who were crossing the road in the crosswalk, one of whom was critically hurt, according to police.

The other teen was left with less serious injuries, police said. Both teens were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver remained at the scene and hadn’t been charged as of Thursday afternoon, the NYPD said. An investigation is ongoing.