The crash happened in Bay Shore around 6:10 a.m. on Sunday, police said

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

    A driver died and a police officer was seriously injured in an early-morning crash on Long Island, officials said.

    The Suffolk County police officer was driving north on Fifth Avenue, near Spur Drive South, in Bay Shore around 6:10 a.m. Sunday when a driver in a Honda Civic veered into the northbound lanes, striking the police car, authorities said.

    The Honda driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

    The police officer was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital by helicopter with serious but non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

    Police didn’t immediately release the name or age of the Honda driver. An investigation is ongoing.

