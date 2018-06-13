New York Drag Queens to Read Bedtime Stories to Adults for Pride Week - NBC New York
New York Drag Queens to Read Bedtime Stories to Adults for Pride Week

By Sarah Kolodny

Published 2 hours ago

    Marti Gould Cummings will read to his adult audience in drag.

    Even adults can enjoy being read to now and then -- especially if the book is being read out loud by a drag queen.

    To celebrate Pride Month, the Hudson Bar at Hudson Hotel (358 West 58th Street) is hosting a free story time event where guests will be read classics such as "The Three Little Pigs" and "Goldilocks", with a fabulous twist: they're read by drag queens.

    Queens Marti Cummings and Markus Kelle will be serving up looks and stories, as well as performing stand-up and signature tunes on June 22 and June 23 respectively from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

    Hudson Hotel will also be offering rainbow cocktails in honor of Pride Month. For every Pride cocktail purchase, Hudson Hotel will donate $1 to The Ali Forney Center, which is an NYC-based non-profit organization devoted to protecting LGBTQ youth from homelessness.

    The special event is for grown-ups only.

      

