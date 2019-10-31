The victim was walking his dog in Fairlawn when he was struck by an SUV. He had no identification on him, but police saw the dog and it led them to his home. NBC New York’s Michael George reports.

Police are crediting a dog with helping officers find the home of his owner, who had just been hit by a car Wednesday night.

The 64-year-old man was walking his dog in Fairlawn, New Jersey, around 6:30 p.m. when he was struck by an SUV as he crossed the street at a crosswalk on Berdan Avenue and Sunnyside Drive, according to officials.

The victim was critically injured and had no identification on him, but his American bulldog — named Mr. Wrinkles — led officers five blocks to his home, where his friends and family could be notified, officials said.

He was rushed to the hospital with injuries to his head and legs, and was put into the intensive care unit. The driver also suffered chest and arm injuries, but his condition is not known.

As police were wondering how they were going to identify the man, they found the dog who led them straight to the home, police said. The dog was not hurt in the crash.

The driver of the car remained at the scene, and police say there is no indication the incident was anything more than an accident.

The crash is under investigation.