Yellow caution tape surrounds the scene of the incident.

Police are trying to determine what caused a 6-foot-long cylinder to shoot into a New Jersey duplex on Friday.

Arson investigators are trying to determine why the cylinder blasted into the home on Western Avenue in Jersey City from a scrap yard nearby on County Avenue.

Luckily, no one was hurt when the cylinder pierced the back wall of the home, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.