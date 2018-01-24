A construction truck suddenly fell on its side as crews were using its boom to haul beams at a site in Queens Wednesday, sending the crane-like piece of machinery onto several parked cars and partially into a wall nearby, according to buildings officials and dramatic surveillance video from the scene.

The exact size of the boom involved in the accident near 163rd Street and 46th Avenue in Flushing wasn't immediately clear; it looks like a small crane that was on top of the truck that flipped over. It's not clear why the truck flipped, but the motion flung the boom onto the cars and into a wall of a building under construction nearby, according to officials and surveillance video. The extent of the damage wasn't immediately known; the Department of Buildings responded.

A worker at the scene tells News 4 crews were using the truck boom to move metal beams when the truck toppled. Surveillance video captures the moment the boom crashes down, falling across cars and spewing its cables over windshields.

No injuries were reported.