Cop Accidentally Fires Gun in New Jersey High School - NBC New York
The officer was allegedly cleaning his gun when it fired; no injuries were reported

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • Officials in Jersey City say a police officer has been reassigned after accidentally firing his gun inside a school

    • The incident happened at Snyder High School back on Jan. 2 around 8 a.m.

    • No injuries have been reported; A source says Jackson told authorities he was cleaning his gun when it fired

    Officials in Jersey City say a police officer has been reassigned after accidentally firing his gun inside a school.

    The incident happened at Snyder High School back on Jan. 2 around 8 a.m.

    According to the school district's spokeswoman, students were not around the officer, Dana Jackson, when he fired the weapon.

    No injuries have been reported.

    A source says Jackson told authorities he was cleaning his gun when it fired.

    Jackson has been on the force for 13 years.

