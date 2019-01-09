Cop Accidentally Fires Gun in New Jersey High School

What to Know Officials in Jersey City say a police officer has been reassigned after accidentally firing his gun inside a school

Officials in Jersey City say a police officer has been reassigned after accidentally firing his gun inside a school.

According to the school district's spokeswoman, students were not around the officer, Dana Jackson, when he fired the weapon.

No injuries have been reported.

A source says Jackson told authorities he was cleaning his gun when it fired.

Jackson has been on the force for 13 years.