Cop Accidentally Fires Gun in New Jersey High School

Officials in Jersey City say a police officer has been reassigned after accidentally firing his gun inside a school.
The incident happened at Snyder High School back on Jan. 2 around 8 a.m.
According to the school district's spokeswoman, students were not around the officer, Dana Jackson, when he fired the weapon.
No injuries have been reported.
A source says Jackson told authorities he was cleaning his gun when it fired.
Jackson has been on the force for 13 years.