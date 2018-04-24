Infamous Colombia Drug Lord Extradited to New York in Multi-Ton Cocaine Trafficking Case - NBC New York
Infamous Colombia Drug Lord Extradited to New York in Multi-Ton Cocaine Trafficking Case

By Joe Valiquette

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • Daniel Rendon Herrera, arrested in Colombia in 2009 and held there until Monday, faces narco-terrorism and int'l cocaine trafficking charges

    • Herrera’s organization was responsible for multi-ton shipments of cocaine from Colombia through Central America and Mexico and to U.S.

    • The federal charges facing Herrera are the result of an investigation by the DEA’s New York Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Strike Force

    One of Colombia’s most notorious drug kingpins was extradited to New York from Colombia late Monday and is expected to appear in federal court in Brooklyn later Tuesday, law enforcement sources with knowledge of the case tell News 4. 

    Daniel Rendon Herrera, arrested in Colombia in 2009 and held there until Monday, faces federal narco-terrorism and international cocaine trafficking charges, the sources said. 

    In 2009, the U.S. government declared Herrera a “Special Designated Narcotics Trafficker.” Herrera’s organization was responsible for multi-ton shipments of cocaine from Colombia through Central America and Mexico and, ultimately, to America, law enforcement sources say. 

    The federal charges facing Herrera are the result of an investigation by the DEA’s New York Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Strike Force. 

    Details regarding the investigation and charges are expected to be released by the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn later Tuesday. 

