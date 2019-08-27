Child Falls Down Trash Compactor Chute in East Harlem

What to Know A child was playing when he jumped into a trash compactor chute in East Harlem, police said

A child was playing when he jumped into a trash compactor chute in East Harlem, police said.

Cops received a call around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday after the 8-year-old boy who was playing with another child fell down the chute on East 102nd Street. By the time responders got to the scene, the child had already been removed from the compactor, fire officials said.

Thankfully the child suffered only minor injuries to his legs, according to fire officials, and was seen walking around after the accident.

He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.