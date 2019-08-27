Child Falls Down Trash Compactor Chute in East Harlem - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Child Falls Down Trash Compactor Chute in East Harlem

Thankfully the child suffered only minor injuries to his legs, according to fire officials, and was seen walking around after the accident

Published 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    USDA: Washing Raw Chicken Puts You at Risk for Illness
    NBC 4 New York

    What to Know

    • A child was playing when he jumped into a trash compactor chute in East Harlem, police said

    • Cops received a call Tuesday evening after the 8-year-old boy who was playing with another child fell down the chute on East 102nd Street

    • Thankfully the child suffered only minor injuries to his legs, according to fire officials, and was seen walking around after the accident

    A child was playing when he jumped into a trash compactor chute in East Harlem, police said.

    Cops received a call around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday after the 8-year-old boy who was playing with another child fell down the chute on East 102nd Street. By the time responders got to the scene, the child had already been removed from the compactor, fire officials said.

    Thankfully the child suffered only minor injuries to his legs, according to fire officials, and was seen walking around after the accident.

    He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC New York

    A child was playing when he jumped into a trash compactor chute in East Harlem, police said.

    Cops received a call around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday after the 8-year-old boy who was playing with another child fell down the chute on East 102nd Street. By the time responders got to the scene, the child had already been removed from the compactor, fire officials said.

    Top News Photos: Caribbean Islands on Dorian Storm Watch

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Caribbean Islands on Dorian Storm Watch, and More
    Chris Brandis/AP

    Thankfully the child suffered only minor injuries to his legs, according to fire officials, and was seen walking around after the accident.

    He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us